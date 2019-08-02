MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMS traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $72.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,577. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $76.84.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The health services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $736.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.29 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 27th.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $2,613,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 377,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,219,630.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $888,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 377,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,989,127.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $3,575,540. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

