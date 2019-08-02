MC Mining (LON:MCM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of MC Mining (LON:MCM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on MC Mining in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 61 ($0.80) target price for the company.

Get MC Mining alerts:

MCM remained flat at $GBX 41.50 ($0.54) during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230. The company has a market capitalization of $58.47 million and a PE ratio of -7.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58. MC Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 70.92 ($0.93). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.85.

MC Mining Company Profile

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project located to the southwest of Musina; and the Vele Colliery semi soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for MC Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MC Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.