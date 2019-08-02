M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

M&C Saatchi Plc (LON:SAA)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $332.00. M&C Saatchi shares last traded at $348.70, with a volume of 148,277 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 365 ($4.77) price target on the stock.

Get M&C Saatchi alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 350.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16. The firm has a market cap of $317.84 million and a PE ratio of 37.69.

In other M&C Saatchi news, insider Maurice N. Saatchi sold 84,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.66), for a total value of £300,122.76 ($392,163.54).

About M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA)

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production, management studio, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for M&C Saatchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&C Saatchi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.