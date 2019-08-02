Medallia (NASDAQ:MDLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Medallia (NASDAQ:MDLA) in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Medallia in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MDLA stock opened at $37.96 on Monday. Medallia has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $44.72.

In other Medallia news, Director Borge Hald sold 1,765,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $34,470,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

