Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDSO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medidata Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Medidata Solutions from $85.00 to $92.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Medidata Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medidata Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.27.

Shares of Medidata Solutions stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $91.36. The company had a trading volume of 739,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,395. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.21. Medidata Solutions has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.91.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.95 million. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medidata Solutions will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Taylor sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $299,358.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Medidata Solutions by 58.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 126.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $214,000.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

