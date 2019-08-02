Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medley Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Medley Capital alerts:

MCC stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $2.77. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,016. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.43. Medley Capital has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $151.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.65 million. Medley Capital had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 151.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medley Capital will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Medley Capital by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 53,940 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Medley Capital by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 243,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medley Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Medley Capital by 17.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medley Capital by 2.5% in the second quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medley Capital Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Medley Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.