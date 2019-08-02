MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup set a $36.00 price objective on shares of MEDNAX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.73.

NYSE:MD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,911. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $48.77.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $868.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.71 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 352.8% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 538.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 18.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

