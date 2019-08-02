Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.84-4.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $45.2-46.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.74 billion.Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.84-4.94 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.36.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.51. 307,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,513,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 40.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 25,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $1,943,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,198,108.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

