Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. Meridian Bioscience also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.63-0.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a sell rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

VIVO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. 117,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.63. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $19.84.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $56,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $366,170. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.