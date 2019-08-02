Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares Meritage Homes, which have outperformed its industry year to date, are expected to continue the trend given better-than-expected second-quarter 2019 results backed by a strong home buying activity. Quarterly order volume (up 21.6% year over year) marked a 13-year record high, driven by a 19% improvement in absorption pace and a marginal increase in average community count. Estimates have also been trending upward over the past seven days, reflecting analysts’ optimism over the company’s earnings growth potential. Yet, its home closing revenues slid 1.1% due to 6% reduced ASP, offsetting 5.3% volume growth. Also, land closing revenues dipped significantly from the year-ago period. Higher land/labor costs, escalated raw material prices and lower ASP are still a pressing concern.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.34.

NYSE MTH opened at $64.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $864.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.02 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 5.94%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $314,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 166,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $10,482,949.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 600,026 shares of company stock worth $37,867,874. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 50,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

