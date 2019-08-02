Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Meritor’s strong orders, higher backlogs of trucks and improved trailer business boosted results in the last reported quarter. Further, the company raised its guidance for fiscal 2019 on robust backlogs and improving market share. For the current fiscal, the company projects revenues of nearly $4.4 billion and adjusted earnings from continuing operations of approximately $3.70 per share. It regularly introduces products that position it as a market leader. Apart from launches, it announced 22 electrification programs with global OEMs to introduce roughly 130 fully-electric medium and heavy-duty commercial trucks on the road through 2020. The acquisition of Axle-Tech supports Meritor’s growth strategy. However, high concentration of customers, rise in material and freight costs as well as currency fluctuations are headwinds.”

MTOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price target on Meritor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Longbow Research lowered Meritor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.42 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.63.

Shares of MTOR traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.45. 1,134,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Meritor has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Meritor had a return on equity of 89.66% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meritor will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodger L. Boehm bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meritor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meritor by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Meritor by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 31,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Meritor by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

