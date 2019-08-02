Metalore Resources (CVE:MET) Shares Down 1.1%

Metalore Resources Limited (CVE:MET)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.89, 1,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 million and a P/E ratio of 4.03.

Metalore Resources Company Profile (CVE:MET)

Metalore Resources Limited, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration and development of precious metals and hydrocarbons in Canada. It owns and/or controls approximately 40,000 acres of petroleum, natural gas, and mineral leases in Charlotteville, Walsingham, and Houghton townships in Norfolk County, Ontario.

