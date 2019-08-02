Metaverse ETP (ETP) Achieves Market Cap of $58.03 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $58.03 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00007573 BTC on exchanges including QBTC, CoinBene, HitBTC and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $220.87 or 0.02089423 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00056155 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009481 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017388 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 76,254,588 coins and its circulating supply is 72,480,733 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinsuper, RightBTC, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Bit-Z, QBTC and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

