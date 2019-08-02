Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Holdings Increased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,351,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,370,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,714,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,298 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 738,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $533,627,000 after purchasing an additional 33,347 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 65,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,013,000 after purchasing an additional 26,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 105,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.00, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $3,468,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,610 shares in the company, valued at $12,457,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,925 shares of company stock worth $35,650,928. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $755.00 target price (up from $725.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.60.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $43.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $717.37. The stock had a trading volume of 14,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,001. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $820.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $500.74 and a 1 year high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.23 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 95.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

