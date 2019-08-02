MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Sold by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of MGM Growth Properties worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 471.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 308.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

In related news, Director Robert W. Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,819 shares in the company, valued at $274,623.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGP stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.34. The stock had a trading volume of 33,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,765. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.468 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 83.86%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

