MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. MGP Ingredients updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.55-2.75 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.55-2.75 EPS.

NASDAQ:MGPI traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.72. 14,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.81. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $13,531,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 925,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,381,000 after purchasing an additional 152,810 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 352.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 108,921 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1,013.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 113,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 103,532 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 688,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,141,000 after acquiring an additional 93,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGPI. BidaskClub cut MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

