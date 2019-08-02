Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) PT Set at $118.00 by Leerink Swann

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) has been assigned a $118.00 target price by equities researchers at Leerink Swann in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Leerink Swann’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MRTX. Barclays raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. B. Riley lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.16.

MRTX stock traded down $6.38 on Wednesday, hitting $98.08. 774,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,478. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $111.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 2.02.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 725,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $71,268,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avoro Capital Advisors Llc sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $6,367,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 803,768 shares of company stock valued at $78,800,014 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 19.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

