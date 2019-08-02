Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MHVYF traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $42.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.66. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $44.72.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 2.50%.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company provides construction and after-sales services for various power generation facilities, including thermal, nuclear, and wind power plants; aircraft products, such as commercial aircraft and aero engines; and space systems, such as a H-IIA rocket, as well as products related to international space station programs.

