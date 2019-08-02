Mizuho Reiterates Hold Rating for Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ENDP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Endo International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Endo International from $18.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Get Endo International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. 59,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,977,141. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.83. Endo International has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $723.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Endo International had a negative net margin of 18.35% and a negative return on equity of 199.18%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endo International news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 34,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $137,357.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,854.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 77,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 64,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 198,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 312,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.