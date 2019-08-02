MMA Offshore (ASX:MRM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

MMA Offshore Ltd (ASX:MRM)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.21. MMA Offshore shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 86,552 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $175.91 million and a PE ratio of -4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.51, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$0.19.

About MMA Offshore (ASX:MRM)

MMA Offshore Limited provides marine logistics and marine services to the offshore oil and gas industry in Australia and internationally. The company engages in a range of offshore marine and subsea activities, including offtake support; construction support; seismic and survey support; tug and barge operations; anchor handling and towing; accommodation support; dive and ROV support; subsea installation support; and subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair, as well as supply operations comprising drilling and production.

