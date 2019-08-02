Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 314802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $50.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.66 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 80.43% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Get Mobileiron alerts:

MOBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on Mobileiron in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.58.

In related news, insider Simon Biddiscombe sold 52,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $330,199.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,319,105 shares in the company, valued at $8,297,170.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 25,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $152,439.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 557,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,034 shares of company stock valued at $764,446 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mobileiron by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,404,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 301,014 shares during the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mobileiron by 92.2% during the first quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 2,056,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 986,700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Mobileiron by 66,867.7% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,003,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,013 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in Mobileiron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,814,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Mobileiron by 25.7% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,742,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 355,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $754.53 million, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24.

About Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL)

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.