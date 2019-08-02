Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MOBL. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mobileiron has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.44.

Shares of MOBL traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 87,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,764. Mobileiron has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $754.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 80.43%. The company had revenue of $50.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mobileiron will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Simon Biddiscombe sold 45,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,806.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,506.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 25,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $152,439.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 557,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,034 shares of company stock valued at $764,446. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mobileiron by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,404,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 301,014 shares in the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mobileiron by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 2,056,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 986,700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Mobileiron by 66,867.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,003,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,013 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in Mobileiron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,814,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Mobileiron by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,742,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 355,979 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

