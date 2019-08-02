Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 49.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE MC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.39. 22,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,820. Moelis & Co has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Moelis & Co news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 31,669 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $1,017,524.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,438.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MC. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Moelis & Co from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Moelis & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moelis & Co from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Moelis & Co in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

