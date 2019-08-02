Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MOH. Barclays boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Molina Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Molina Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Shares of MOH stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $129.24. 480,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,011. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $105.28 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.94.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.55. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 4,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $620,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $198,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,304 shares of company stock valued at $945,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,899,000 after acquiring an additional 25,932 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1,201.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

