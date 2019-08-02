Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.50. 524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,428. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $858.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $48.71.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.20 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

