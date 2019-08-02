Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given a $62.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $53.76. 5,569,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,862,451. The company has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $55.85.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,441,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,048,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,020 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,483.2% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,057,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,803 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,184.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

