Monetha (MTH) Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Monetha has a total market cap of $4.96 million and $135,739.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monetha has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Monetha token can now be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, CoinExchange, Binance and Mercatox.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00268286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.76 or 0.01411427 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00111209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00021110 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Monetha’s launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,543,900 tokens. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io.

Monetha can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, OKEx, HitBTC, Tidex, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

