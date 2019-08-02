Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Director Donald Glickman Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Director Donald Glickman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $639,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,433,277.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Donald Glickman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 30th, Donald Glickman sold 3,000 shares of Monro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $255,510.00.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $82.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.04. Monro Inc has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Monro had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $317.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Monro Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNRO. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered Monro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. CL King reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Monro to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Monro by 60.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

