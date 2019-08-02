Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Boosts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 680.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,175 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total transaction of $5,870,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,142,732.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total value of $1,432,589.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,481,369.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,691 shares of company stock valued at $32,064,249. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.74.

NYSE:EW traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $213.68. 63,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,939. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $134.53 and a 52-week high of $219.71. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.78.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.