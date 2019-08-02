Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Decreases Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,353 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 114.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total transaction of $1,187,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,170.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.82, for a total value of $809,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,582,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,627 shares of company stock worth $8,638,724. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE traded down $5.98 on Friday, hitting $292.46. 662,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,216. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $204.95 and a fifty-two week high of $313.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.09. The company has a market capitalization of $147.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $288.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.70.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

