Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Grows Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,774 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies makes up about 1.9% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $17,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CMC Financial Group raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.84. 7,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,870. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $121.47 and a 1 year high of $194.74. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.08.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EL. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.95.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 2,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $465,388,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 33,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.42, for a total value of $5,544,077.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,753,247.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,020,283 shares of company stock worth $502,385,217 in the last 90 days. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

