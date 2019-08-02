Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,350,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,778,000 after purchasing an additional 124,916 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter worth $1,599,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 12.0% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 183,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on IR. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

In other news, insider Evan M. Turtz sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $482,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 146,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $18,341,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,238 shares in the company, valued at $44,529,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

IR stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.88. 6,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,908. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a one year low of $85.15 and a one year high of $128.31.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.79%.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.