Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $11.70 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,080 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.3% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.63. 3,060,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,343,362. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.69. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.45.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.29 per share, with a total value of $236,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

