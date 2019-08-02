Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Invests $1.77 Million in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,102 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,114 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 75.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,789 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 118,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFGC traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $42.71. 497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,841. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Performance Food Group Co has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $281,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,506 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,911.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Performance Food Group to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital set a $48.00 price target on Performance Food Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

