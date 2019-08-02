Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 588 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Paypal makes up about 2.3% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $21,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 630.2% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 386.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Paypal by 605.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $3,291,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 538,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,124,828.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,840 shares of company stock valued at $11,336,732. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.23. 100,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,164,885. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $121.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Paypal to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.81.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

