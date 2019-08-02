Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MOG.A. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Moog in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Moog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.75.

Shares of MOG.A stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.83. 1,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,309. Moog has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.45.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Moog had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moog will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Moog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

