Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$19.00 to C$21.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Morguard North American Residential REIT traded as high as C$20.73 and last traded at C$20.48, with a volume of 28394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.96.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT in a report on Thursday.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $689.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile (TSE:MRG.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

