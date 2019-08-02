Mothercare’s (MTC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Mothercare (LON:MTC) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTC. FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Mothercare in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) price objective (down previously from GBX 25 ($0.33)) on shares of Mothercare in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Mothercare stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 16.35 ($0.21). The company had a trading volume of 13,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mothercare has a 12-month low of GBX 14.40 ($0.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 29.25 ($0.38). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.85. The stock has a market cap of $56.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50.

Mothercare plc operates as a multi-channel retailer, franchisor, and wholesaler of products for mothers-to-be, babies, and children under the Mothercare and Early Learning Centre brands in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company provides clothing for babies, toddlers, girls, and boys; nightwear and underwear; footwear; swimwear; and other accessories, as well as maternity apparel.

