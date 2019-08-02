Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Purchases 1,915 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,601.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,973,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,397,000 after buying an additional 4,931,461 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,508,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,240,000 after buying an additional 2,253,764 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $182,400,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,598,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,643,000 after buying an additional 629,580 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM opened at $112.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $366.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HSBC set a $102.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.94.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.