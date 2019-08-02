MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Shares of MRC Global stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 91,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,885. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.98. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRC. ValuEngine cut shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Churay sold 25,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $432,643.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,289.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Churay sold 54,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $916,881.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,096.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,328,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,926 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,296,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,101,000 after purchasing an additional 37,979 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,082,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 200,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth $12,704,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

