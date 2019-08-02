M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 972.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.38. 543,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,936. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $133.78 and a 52-week high of $180.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.82.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 29.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.77.

In other M&T Bank news, insider Doris P. Meister sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $73,733.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,930.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $278,509.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,435.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,939 shares of company stock valued at $652,233. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

