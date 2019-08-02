Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.95. Mullen Group shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 149,997 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC raised shares of Mullen Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mullen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.36.

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -387.10%.

Mullen Group Company Profile (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

