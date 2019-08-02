Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,782 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 26,169.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,207,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,716,000 after buying an additional 2,198,762 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,748,000 after buying an additional 139,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,961,000 after buying an additional 91,115 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,048,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 264,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,469,000 after buying an additional 15,649 shares during the period.

Shares of DIA opened at $265.76 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $216.97 and a one year high of $273.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.73.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

