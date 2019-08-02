Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 604 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 23,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Wheatland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW opened at $99.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.53. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

In related news, insider Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.05 per share, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald Frieson acquired 2,030 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

