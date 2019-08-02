Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 660 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 29.5% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $126.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.06 and a 1-year high of $159.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Buckingham Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.23.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

