MYOS (MYOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect MYOS to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. MYOS had a negative net margin of 660.40% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. On average, analysts expect MYOS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MYOS alerts:

NASDAQ MYOS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.59. 13,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,019. MYOS has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MYOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

MYOS Company Profile

MYOS RENS Technology Inc, a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for MYOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.