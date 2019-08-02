Nano (NANO) Reaches Market Cap of $151.99 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Nano has a market capitalization of $151.99 million and $8.77 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00010825 BTC on popular exchanges including Nanex, CoinFalcon, CoinEx and Koinex. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,536.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.55 or 0.02092548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.18 or 0.00922255 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $328.23 or 0.03115045 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00798507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012188 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00056260 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00639945 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00168634 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coindeal, OKEx, Bit-Z, Koinex, Gate.io, CoinFalcon, Mercatox, HitBTC, CoinEx, Bitinka, Nanex, Binance and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

