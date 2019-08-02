Natmin Pure Escrow Trading Up 1% Over Last Week (NAT)

Natmin Pure Escrow (CURRENCY:NAT) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Natmin Pure Escrow token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinlim, Fatbtc and BitMart. Natmin Pure Escrow has a market cap of $29,984.00 and $6,080.00 worth of Natmin Pure Escrow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Natmin Pure Escrow has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00412335 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00075054 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001472 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 148.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Natmin Pure Escrow Token Profile

Natmin Pure Escrow is a token. Natmin Pure Escrow’s total supply is 340,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,663,388 tokens. The official message board for Natmin Pure Escrow is medium.com/natmin-pure-escrow. The official website for Natmin Pure Escrow is www.natmin.io. The Reddit community for Natmin Pure Escrow is /r/natminpureescrow and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Natmin Pure Escrow’s official Twitter account is @NatminPE.

Natmin Pure Escrow Token Trading

Natmin Pure Escrow can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, BitMart and Coinlim. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Natmin Pure Escrow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Natmin Pure Escrow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Natmin Pure Escrow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

