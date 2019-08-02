Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) VP Sells $622,800.00 in Stock

Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) VP Austin Francis Noll III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $622,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,710.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Natus Medical stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $32.15. 323,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.04. Natus Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.85 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natus Medical Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 501,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 478,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,143,000 after buying an additional 115,575 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,173,000 after buying an additional 43,735 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 403,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 164,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,453,000 after buying an additional 49,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BABY. Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Natus Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natus Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

