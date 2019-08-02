NavCoin Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, NavCoin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. NavCoin has a market cap of $9.05 million and $1.13 million worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Binance and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NavCoin

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 65,793,144 coins. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Bittrex, cfinex, Cryptopia, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

